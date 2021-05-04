Jennifer Lopez Posted a Photo With Emme and Her Mom and They're All Glowing
She got it from her mama.
Olive oil or not, there's something that Jennifer Lopez has that nobody else can nab: amazing genetics. She proved that in her latest Instagram post, which shows her alongside her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz. In the snapshot, the three are shown in profile, all wearing neutral shades, looking amazingly glowing, and putting just about every other family portrait, ever, to shame.
She added the hashtags #mamaknowsbest and #igotitfrommymama to her post, which also tagged her beauty line, JLo Beauty.
Lopez owes more than just her genes to her mom. When she introduced the world to JLo Beauty, she explained that the formula was based on a family secret that her mom shared with her.
"My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything," she said. "And it's a secret I've used over the years because it really does work. So, when we went to do this, that was the first thing I said: it has to have olive oil extract as a basis."
As for her daughter, she's been popping up in her mom's feed more often than ever. After nearly stealing the spotlight at the Super Bowl, Emme made a few cameos on Lopez's Instagram, including back in March, when her very proud mom shared that she was becoming a published author.
"So proud of my lil coconut," Lopez shared. "Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It's not out until 9/29, but you can pre order at the link in my bio."