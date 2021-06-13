Jennifer Lopez's Mom Is Reportedly "Thrilled" She's Back Together with Ben Affleck
"She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago."
Like the rest of the internet, Jennifer Lopez's mom is rooting for Bennifer 2.0.
According to a source at People, days before Ben Affleck and J.Lo reunited in Los Angeles on Friday, the actor was bonding with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, in Las Vegas, where he's directing an unnamed project. "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo," the insider revealed.
And Rodriguez is reportedly "thrilled" that her daughter is dating her ex again. "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," another source told the outlet, adding: "She is thrilled that they are back together now."
The source continued, "Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."
Though Jennifer and Ben haven't confirmed their new romance, it isn't a secret - and reportedly the couple is "hopeful" their relationship will work out this time around. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."
"Jen is elated and really trusts Ben," they added. "Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input."