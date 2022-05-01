Of Course Jennifer Lopez Has a Chic Sartorial Solution for Running Errands
My uniform for running errands over the weekend? Leggings, a T-shirt (long or short-sleeved depending on the weather), and a pair of comfy sneakers. Jennifer Lopez's outfit? Well, let's just say it looks a whole lot different.
On Saturday, J.Lo stepped out solo in Los Angeles wearing a maxi dress in a pretty periwinkle blue hue that cinched at the waist with a matching belt. There were no sweatpants or sneakers in sight, but still, that didn't mean she went to the other extreme. She paired the look with flat sandals for a more dressed-down feel, and added her signature hoops in silver, a charm bracelet, and rose-tinted aviator sunglasses. Her glam was also low-key. Lopez's hair was parted down the middle and in wind-tousled waves, and she seemingly went makeup-free.
J.Lo's outfit was breezy, effortless, and chic — and most importantly, is a prime example that good style doesn't need to be sacrificed in order for comfort to be achieved.
Just a day prior, she gave that same lesson yet again in a pair of cool mom jeans. While attending her 14-year-old daughter Emme's baseball game, J.Lo wore a white cropped T-shirt with baggy denim that featured a trendy crisscross waistband. She cuffed the frayed hems to show off her bright white sneakers underneath and pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail. Not only was she comfortable, but also, undoubtedly, the most stylish mom in the stands.