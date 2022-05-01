Of Course Jennifer Lopez Has a Chic Sartorial Solution for Running Errands

My uniform for running errands over the weekend? Leggings, a T-shirt (long or short-sleeved depending on the weather), and a pair of comfy sneakers. Jennifer Lopez 's outfit? Well, let's just say it looks a whole lot different.

On Saturday, J.Lo stepped out solo in Los Angeles wearing a maxi dress in a pretty periwinkle blue hue that cinched at the waist with a matching belt. There were no sweatpants or sneakers in sight, but still, that didn't mean she went to the other extreme. She paired the look with flat sandals for a more dressed-down feel, and added her signature hoops in silver, a charm bracelet, and rose-tinted aviator sunglasses. Her glam was also low-key. Lopez's hair was parted down the middle and in wind-tousled waves, and she seemingly went makeup-free.