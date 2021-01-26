Matthew McConaughey Called Jennifer Lopez "Ms. Lopez" Before They Kissed in The Wedding Planner
The classic rom-com celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Two decades ago, Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey starred in The Wedding Planner and introduced the world to an idealized San Francisco, a universe where Jennifer Lopez couldn't get anyone to marry her, and bridesmaids' dresses predicate the success of a marriage. The two stars sat down for a virtual reunion on Lopez's Instagram account, where she revealed that before McConaughey kissed her, he called her ... Ms. Lopez.
"Can you believe it's been 20 years since we did The Wedding Planner?" Lopez asked as the conversation started.
"Not when you say it like that. 20 years, I was doing the math. That's a while ago," he replied.
When she asked him about the outdoor movie scene, she reminisced about the very strange, very cringy way he addressed her as Ms. Lopez.
"Just yesterday, we were in the middle of that field with the movie theater," she said. "Do you remember doing that scene where you were about to kiss me? And I remember you saying to me, I don't know if you remember this … You said, 'Ms. Lopez, I'm going to kiss you now.' And I was like, 'OK, let's do it. Let's kiss.' I remember that clearly."
Lopez also let fans in on another secret. The iconic line, "You smell like grilled cheese and plums," was actually a mistake. The real line was supposed to be: "You smell like sweet red plums and grilled cheese sandwiches."
McConaughey only laughed in response before Lopez moved on to talk about why neither of them film rom-coms anymore — except she is, with two coming up on her schedule: Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding.
"We need a little lightness ... We don't get as much of it anymore," McConaughey said of the genre. "There were a lot more ... but you don't see that many anymore."
"I want to know that there's a happily ever after," Lopez said.
Fans hoping for an on-screen reunion can get excited, if Lopez's own excitement is to be believed. She told McConaughey that she wished that he could have starred alongside her in Shotgun Wedding and promised that soon, they could find a project to work on together.
"[Shotgun Wedding] would have been so ... I was actually like, we should do that one together! But I have more coming up. We're gonna do something again, baby," Lopez said. "Because we have to do something. It's been too long. 20 is too long."