Jennifer Lopez Went Full Matrix In a Leather Bra and Matching Jacket
Jennifer Lopez is always imparting valuable fashion wisdom. This time, the multi-hyphenate is giving us a lesson in making the Matrix trend accessible and applicable in everyday life.
On Tuesday, the actress and singer posted a gallery of selfies to Instagram, showing off her leather-accented outfit. In the first image, J.Lo dons a black AMI Paris leather bra with a matching jacket on top, which she pairs with white paper-bag pants, also Ami Paris. In the second image, she wears the same undergarment and drawstring trousers, sans the cropped coat, giving us a glimpse at her toned abs.
In both photos, Lopez wears her hair in a slicked-back pony while accessorizing with gold hoop earrings and Bulgari layered necklaces, stacked bracelets, and rings.
And believe it or not, J.Lo is looking for our fashion advice on this outfit. "Jacket or no jacket!? ⬇️ ," she captioned the carousel, asking fans and friends to weigh in with their opinion.
To answer your question, Jennifer, we say both. Take the leather blazer for daytime use and easily transition to evening by removing it.
Clearly feeling fashionable, Lopez also channeled her iconic, plunging Versace 2000 Grammys gown with an inspired, jungle-print silk robe that she captured on her Instagram Story.
In the video, Lopez showed off her stunning glam and necklace collection set to the TELYkast remix of her song "On My Way" from her upcoming film Marry Me.