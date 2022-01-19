Jennifer Lopez Went Full Matrix In a Leather Bra and Matching Jacket

Jennifer Lopez is always imparting valuable fashion wisdom. This time, the multi-hyphenate is giving us a lesson in making the Matrix trend accessible and applicable in everyday life.

On Tuesday, the actress and singer posted a gallery of selfies to Instagram, showing off her leather-accented outfit. In the first image, J.Lo dons a black AMI Paris leather bra with a matching jacket on top, which she pairs with white paper-bag pants, also Ami Paris. In the second image, she wears the same undergarment and drawstring trousers, sans the cropped coat, giving us a glimpse at her toned abs.