Jennifer Lopez Went Luxury Car Shopping in the Most Low-Key Outfit Ever

Just about everything Jennifer Lopez puts on makes us say, "I want to wear that," but some things aren't the most practical — like, her signature sky-high stilettos or naked, red-carpet dresses. But on Saturday, J.Lo actually wore an outfit that can be replicated for real life.

While shopping for luxury cars at a Rolls-Royce dealership in Beverly Hills with her fiancé Ben Affleck, the singer-slash-actress tucked her white henley shirt with a scoop neck and long sleeves into a pair of baggy, bell bottom jeans in a light wash, and accessorized with equally relaxed white sneakers and a low-slung ponytail.

However, J.Lo being J.Lo, she subtly dialed up the glamour by adding oversized hoops, gold-rimmed aviators, and a floral Christian Dior canvas tote to her low-key weekend look.

Aside from car-shopping, Bennifer have been on the hunt for a new house in Los Angeles for months. And according to TMZ, they might've finally found the one — a massive estate in Beverly Hills that was previously owned by Mariah Carey's former fiancé James Packer and actor Danny DeVito. While the purchase is unconfirmed, the outlet noted that Jen's car was seen at the home and there were four moving trucks outside.