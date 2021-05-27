Jennifer Lopez Wore a Self-Referential Gym Shirt With Snake Print Leggings
The singer was spotted heading back to the gym after her weekend with Ben Affleck.
It figures that Jennifer Lopez would have an enviable collection of loungewear and workout clothing, and it's doubly on-brand that the singer, actress, and owner of fantastic abs would have exercise gear emblazoned with her own name on it.
Lopez was photographed arriving at the gym in Miami (amid her reunion with Ben Affleck) in a black t-shirt bedazzled with "JLO" across the chest. Another person in the photo, presumably from team J.Lo, could be seen in the photo, holding the reusable "JLO" water cup she was seen with earlier this week.
Lopez wore the early aughts-esque logo shirt with a pair of purple snake print leggings and black sneakers, with her hair worn up in a bun.
When you're essentially your own brand, monogrammed clothing only makes sense.
Lopez and Affleck have been photographed together in Miami since early this week, as sources have spotted them kissing in the gym.
"Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He's really making a huge effort," a source told E! News. "J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him."