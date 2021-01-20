Jennifer Lopez's Inauguration Performance Was Full of Meaning
From her all white outfit to a Spanish-speaking moment.
Jennifer Lopez followed Lady Gaga at the inauguration on Wednesday, singing "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."
After Vice President Kamala Harris's swearing-in, Lopez took the stage.
The singer wore all white Chanel for the occasion, arriving in a long white coat worn over a pair of glittering white pants and a ruffled blouse. Wearing "Suffragette white" is a common move for women in political situations. The color was worn by women as they found for the passage of the 19th amendment.
Lopez wore her hair in a half-up style, accessorizing with large blinged-out earrings and stacks of pearl bracelets.
During the performance, the multi-hyphenate spoke in Spanish, uttering a line that translated to "one nation with liberty and justice for all."
She also, uh, sang a line from her hit song "Let's Get Loud" ...
It was quite the Twitter moment, with viewers impressed by the singer's ability to plug her own song during an event meant to celebrate Joe Biden's presidency.
Lopez is truly a national treasure.