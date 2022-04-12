Jennifer Lopez's House-Hunting Outfit Looks Like It Came Straight out of Ben Affleck's Closet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just made their first appearance in public since announcing their second engagement on April 8 — nearly 18 years after their first engagement fell through — and it looks like they're already taking the phrase "what's mine is yours" to heart.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted checking out properties in Bel-Air after their deal on a $55 million dollar mansion in the area reportedly fell through. J.Lo wore a menswear-inspired outfit for the occasion, which included a simple white tank top, super high-waisted trousers, and an oversized button-up that looked straight out of her new fiancé's wardrobe. The singer finished the casual look by sweeping her caramel locks into an effortless updo and accessorizing with silver hoops, natural makeup, and (most importantly) her symbolic green engagement ring.

Jennifer was joined by her husband-to-be for the house-hunting excursion along with his two kids, Seraphina and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner. Though the newly engaged couple's public whirlwind romance has consistently made headlines since they first announced their rekindling in April 2021, a source recently told People that Bennifer plans to take it slow following their relationship update.

"Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles," the source said. "They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what."