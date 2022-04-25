Jennifer Lopez Just Found a Way to Make House Hunting Look Chic The flowy maxi dress was her second red-hot look of the weekend. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print jennifer lopez white shirt black pants Credit: Getty Images The hunt for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new digs continues — and so does the parade of J.Lo's head-turning house hunting looks. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the newly-engaged couple was spotted checking out Beverly Hills properties together on Sunday just weeks after their deal on a $50 million Bel-Air mansion reportedly fell through. Jennifer wore a billowy red floor-length halter dress for the occasion, accessorized with a matching red cuff bracelet, oversized silver hoop earrings, and platform espadrille sandals. J.Lo kept her glam simple and parted her caramel waves down the middle. The maxi dress wasn't the only red-hot look Jennifer wore this week. Just one day prior, the actress stepped out in a bright red sweater dress while grabbing dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. While a turtleneck sweater dress may seem like a low-key look, J.Lo was sure to give it an element of her signature flair by pairing the super-short mini hemline with thigh-high black stiletto leather booties and a high-fashion cube purse. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress Featured the Highest Slit Lopez and Affleck have been searching for a new house together following news of their recent engagement on April 9. Although a source told People earlier this month that Bennifer has yet to talk wedding details, the couple is reportedly "thrilled about the engagement" and "wanted to make sure this is it" before Ben popped the question. "Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles," the source said. "They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what."

