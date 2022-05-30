Jennifer Lopez's Halter Maxi Dress Just Raised the Bar for Summer Barbecue Attire

From sweat sessions to Malibu lunch runs, Jennifer Lopez stays looking fabulous day in and day out. So, it's only natural the multi-hyphenate would be the best-dressed attendee at every summer soiree. For her latest look, J.Lo elevated an average backyard barbecue by slipping into a head-turning summer staple that's sure to inspire mood boards everywhere.

On Sunday, Jennifer shared an OOTD with her 210 million Instagram followers just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Captioned, "BBQ-Chic 💚🕊💚 Happy Sunday everybody," the picture showed J.Lo lounging on patio furniture in her backyard surrounded by lush greenery. While the setting looked comfy and casual, the actress's outfit was anything but as she posed in a stunning colorful maxi dress that featured a cross-over halter neck, open back, and a summer-themed print. Jennifer paired the frock with sky-high platform heels, tan sunglasses, and her signature oversized hoop earrings. She wore her caramel locks in a messy updo with face-framing tendrils.

Although J.Lo's fiancé, Ben Affleck, was absent in the shot, her post comes as rumors swirl that the two may tie the knot sooner than expected. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed, "Ben and Jen want to get married soon. They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding. They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love."