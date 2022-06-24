Jennifer Lopez Visited Ben Affleck at Work in a Backless Halter Dress

Jennifer Lopez is proving to be a supportive fiancée after visiting Ben Affleck on the set of his latest film several times this week — all while wearing chic outfits, of course. Now Lopez is ushering in the weekend with a black party dress.

On Thursday, Lopez showed up to Affleck's work in a plunging, backless halter dress with a breezy, pleated tea-length skirt and sky-high platforms. Her long caramel hair was tightly pulled into a high ponytail, and she accessorized with diamond drop earrings and her engagement ring, naturally.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Ben is currently directing the untitled movie about Nike and Michael Jordan, co-written by him and his go-to creative partner Matt Damon. Earlier this week, J.Lo and Ben were spotted exchanging a few smooches when she stopped by the site around lunchtime. Her bring-your-fiancèe-to-work outfits included black ultra high-waisted trousers and a tank-top jumpsuit that she paired with strappy platform sandals from her DSW line, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Lopez shared the importance of making time for loved ones and family even with a schedule as hectic as hers. "I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be," she said. "I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment."