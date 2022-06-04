Jennifer Lopez Has a New Designer Gym Bag
After toting around a $40,000 Birkin as her gym bag for the past several days, Jennifer Lopez has found a new alternative (designer, of course) to holding all of her workout essentials. On Friday, the songstress was spotted outside a workout studio in Los Angeles, carrying a large, white leather Gucci tote with a neon orange belt across the bamboo handles and a gold "GG" logo.
She paired the purse-turned-duffel-bag with an extremely comfy, extremely cropped crewneck sweatshirt that was cut so short it flashed her nipple covers underneath, presumably by accident. The long-sleeved top highlighted her toned midsection and was paired with matching pink diamond-patterned leggings. Aside from the Gucci bag, J.Lo accessorized with white velcro sneakers and a gold pendant necklace.
Meanwhile, her hair was gym-ready in a sleek high ponytail and she appropriately had on little-to-makeup for the sweat session.
This weekend, J.Lo will be presented with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Per a press release, the honor "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names." Past recipients have included Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.