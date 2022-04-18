Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress Featured the Highest Slit
Jennifer Lopez, style icon, just crowd-sourced fashion advice for her latest date night look — and the internet arguably chose the most sexy outfit out of all the options.
Over the weekend, J.Lo was getting ready to go out with her new fiancé Ben Affleck, and like most women, she couldn't decide what to wear. So, she took to her Instagram Story to present her followers with a few selections — including the winner, a dark green vintage Bottega Veneta dress with a high neck and an even higher side slit. She paired the sleeveless garment in her lucky color with a gold belt that cinched her waist, matching alligator platform Gucci heels, her coordinating green diamond engagement ring, and a Cult Gaia clutch. Her caramel tresses were pulled up into a high, sleek ponytail.
"About last night 💚🍀 #JLovers #ThanksForVoting #DateNight," she captioned a carousel of images of the outfit on her grid, which also included a video of her sitting on a bed while texting on her phone.
The next day, Bennifer kicked off their Easter Sunday by visiting a construction site as they continued their house hunt in Los Angeles. Following the tour, J.Lo swapped her jeans and sweater for a white midi dress adorned in colorful spring florals. Her accessories — white platforms, a green shoulder bag, and pearl-studded earrings — were equally as festive. "Easter Sunday Situation," she wrote.