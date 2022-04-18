Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress Featured the Highest Slit

Over the weekend, J.Lo was getting ready to go out with her new fiancé Ben Affleck, and like most women, she couldn't decide what to wear. So, she took to her Instagram Story to present her followers with a few selections — including the winner, a dark green vintage Bottega Veneta dress with a high neck and an even higher side slit. She paired the sleeveless garment in her lucky color with a gold belt that cinched her waist, matching alligator platform Gucci heels, her coordinating green diamond engagement ring, and a Cult Gaia clutch. Her caramel tresses were pulled up into a high, sleek ponytail.