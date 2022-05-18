Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable in the Trailer for Her New Documentary

Many of us know Jennifer Lopez for her killer dance moves, endless resumé of successful projects , and all-around badass persona, but in the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime, J.Lo is ready to peel back the curtain and show us a side we rarely get to see.

On Wednesday, Jennifer gave her Instagram followers the first look at Halftime, which chronicles the events leading up to the singer's 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance and 50th birthday. In addition to showing clips of rehearsal footage and confessional chats with her now-fiancé, Ben Affleck , the trailer also revealed that the film will touch on J.Lo's infamous Oscars snub for the crime drama Hustlers.

The preview starts by recounting the multi-hyphenate's storied career in the spotlight — "I've lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said," Lopez's voice-over shared over shots of old tabloid covers and interview clips — before delving into J.Lo's experience navigating the 2018-2019 awards season.

"It was hard," Jennifer said over a clip of her crying in bed. "I just had a very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe anything else." She later added, "My whole life, I've been battling to be heard. To be seen. To be taken seriously," before the trailer concludes with the singer quipping, "I really feel like my life is just beginning."