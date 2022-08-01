Jennifer Lopez Wore the Dreamiest Floral Sundress While Lunching in Capri

If there's one thing that Jennifer Lopez knows how to do (you know, aside from perform the house down and run an empire), it's build an outfit. And even though she may be vacationing in Italy, her latest warm-weather outfit combination was so cute and easy, it could (and should) be replicated for any summer escapade.

On Sunday, the singer stepped out in Capri to grab a quick bite while wearing the breeziest lunching ensemble. For the occasion, J.Lo sported a floral-printed pastel blue A-line sundress, which featured oversized bow details on the straps and a mid-thigh length. A brown wicker handbag, a smattering of gold jewelry, aviator-style sunglasses, and towering glitzy espadrille wedge sandals accessorized Jennifer's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun with a middle part.

Jennifer's outing came just a day after she took the stage for the first time since becoming Mrs. Affleck in a very different type of outfit. On Saturday, the pop star performed a set at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala where she wore a zebra-print bustier crop top paired with matching pants and a sheer rhinestone-covered overlay. While the concert surely served as a highlight for the singer, it comes as just one of many pit stops along her and Ben Affleck's European honeymoon.

Late last month, a source told People that Bennifer seemed like "two teens... very loving, very attentive" after being spotted together in Paris. "It's been a whirlwind week for them since they got married," the source shared. "They are having a great family trip in Paris. It's their first family trip to Europe. Jennifer is the happiest. She loves being married. She loves being Mrs. Affleck. She is very excited to be married to Ben. She is very grateful that they got a second chance."