Jennifer Lopez Wore the Dreamiest Floral Sundress While Lunching in Capri

And yes, she accessorized with ankle-breaking heels.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Floral Dress
Photo: Splash News

If there's one thing that Jennifer Lopez knows how to do (you know, aside from perform the house down and run an empire), it's build an outfit. And even though she may be vacationing in Italy, her latest warm-weather outfit combination was so cute and easy, it could (and should) be replicated for any summer escapade.

On Sunday, the singer stepped out in Capri to grab a quick bite while wearing the breeziest lunching ensemble. For the occasion, J.Lo sported a floral-printed pastel blue A-line sundress, which featured oversized bow details on the straps and a mid-thigh length. A brown wicker handbag, a smattering of gold jewelry, aviator-style sunglasses, and towering glitzy espadrille wedge sandals accessorized Jennifer's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun with a middle part.

Jennifer's outing came just a day after she took the stage for the first time since becoming Mrs. Affleck in a very different type of outfit. On Saturday, the pop star performed a set at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala where she wore a zebra-print bustier crop top paired with matching pants and a sheer rhinestone-covered overlay. While the concert surely served as a highlight for the singer, it comes as just one of many pit stops along her and Ben Affleck's European honeymoon.

Late last month, a source told People that Bennifer seemed like "two teens... very loving, very attentive" after being spotted together in Paris. "It's been a whirlwind week for them since they got married," the source shared. "They are having a great family trip in Paris. It's their first family trip to Europe. Jennifer is the happiest. She loves being married. She loves being Mrs. Affleck. She is very excited to be married to Ben. She is very grateful that they got a second chance."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Barbiecore Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Plunging Halter-Neck Dress in Barbiecore Pink
Jennifer Lopez White Blouse Jeans Platform Heels Paris
Jennifer Lopez Paired the Most Classic Outfit With Monster Platforms
Jennifer Lopez Corset Floral Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Honeymooning in Paris
Jennifer Lopez Blue Sweater Wide-Leg Jeans Paris 2022
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Silky Kimono and Shorts Set Is a Vacation in an Outfit
Jennifer Lopez Patterned Flare Pants Birkin Getting Out of Car 2022
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Popular Trend From the 2010s
Jennifer Lopez Paris
Jennifer Lopez's Optical Illusion Heels Are the Summer Style Trick You Need to Try
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Married
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Said She Planned to Take Ben Affleck's Name in a Resurfaced Y2K Clip
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
Jennifer Lopez Low-Key Outfit
Jennifer Lopez Went Luxury Car Shopping in the Most Low-Key Outfit Ever
jennifer lopez instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Halter Maxi Dress Just Raised the Bar for Summer Barbecue Attire
Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez's House-Hunting Outfit Looks Like It Came Straight out of Ben Affleck's Closet
Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Skintight Catsuit With a Gigantic Belt While Gushing About Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Matching Button-Downs
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Twinned in Couple's Button-Downs