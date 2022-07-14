Jennifer Lopez's Flannel Jacket Looks Like It Came Straight Out of Ben Affleck's Closet

And so do her jeans.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Plaid Jacket
Photo: Getty

More than a year into their relationship, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are starting to dress alike. And while Ben may take his style cues from Jen when it comes to the red carpet, it appears as if J.Lo is also mirroring the actor's casual approach to everyday dressing.

Case in point? On Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress was spotted leaving the dance studio in Los Angeles wearing an unseasonably warm flannel jacket (an Affleck staple) that looked like it came directly from her fiancé's own closet. The coat was more than oversized, and featured a fuzzy sherpa collar and a row of buttons down the front. She paired the jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, super baggy jeans, and chunky-soled work boots.

Despite the outfit being majorly Affleck-inspired, J.Lo added her signature glam touches to the otherwise laid-back look, accessorizing with a white Birkin bag, gold hoops, and tinted aviator-style sunglasses. Her caramel tresses were pulled back into a sleek ponytail and her glam was rounded out by glowing, dewy skin.

J.Lo's outing comes as her ex Alex Rodriguez revealed that he has "no regrets" about their relationship. During an appearance on Martha Stewart's iHeartRadio podcast, Rodriguez piled on the praise for his former girlfriend. "Look, we had a great time," he said. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I've ever been around."

He saved the best compliment for last, saying: "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Low-Key Outfit
Jennifer Lopez Went Luxury Car Shopping in the Most Low-Key Outfit Ever
Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez's House-Hunting Outfit Looks Like It Came Straight out of Ben Affleck's Closet
Jennifer Lopez Black and Silver Dress 2017 People's Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Hump Day With a Smoldering Selfie
Jennifer Lopez Pale Yellow Dress Looking Over Shoulder 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Teased a New Project in So Many Bikinis
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Matching Button-Downs
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Twinned in Couple's Button-Downs
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Film Equipment T-Shirts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Coordinated in Graphic Tees
Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Skintight Catsuit With a Gigantic Belt While Gushing About Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Overalls and Stilettos School Pick-Up
Jennifer Lopez's School Pick-Up Outfit Is Unexpectedly Glam
Jennifer Lopez Turtleneck Crop Top Platform Heels 2022
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Jennifer Lopez Green High-Slit Dress Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress Featured the Highest Slit
Jennifer lopez Big Jeans
Leave It to Jennifer Lopez to Make Us Want to Wear Pleated Jeans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Wore Backless Overalls For a Hangout With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Plunging Black Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lopez Is Redefining the Workout Outfit in a Plunging, Baggy Jumpsuit
jennifer lopez white shirt black pants
Jennifer Lopez Just Found a Way to Make House Hunting Look Chic