Jennifer Lopez Wore an Extreme Crop Top with a High-Slit Skirt on the Red Carpet

On Saturday, the queen of the ab reveal stepped out alongside her boyfriend Ben Affleck at The Last Duel premiere in New York City, wearing an extreme version of the classic cropped shirt. Dressed in a sparkly bronze bra-meets-top with a mock neckline and sheer side panels, J.Lo showed off her sculpted midsection while walking the red carpet. She paired the shirt with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a set of strappy stilettos that peeked out from underneath.