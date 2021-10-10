Jennifer Lopez Wore an Extreme Crop Top with a High-Slit Skirt on the Red Carpet
Curious how to wear a crop top post-summer? Allow Jennifer Lopez to demonstrate.
On Saturday, the queen of the ab reveal stepped out alongside her boyfriend Ben Affleck at The Last Duel premiere in New York City, wearing an extreme version of the classic cropped shirt. Dressed in a sparkly bronze bra-meets-top with a mock neckline and sheer side panels, J.Lo showed off her sculpted midsection while walking the red carpet. She paired the shirt with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a set of strappy stilettos that peeked out from underneath.
Lopez pulled her hair back into a half-up, half-down style, while a croc-embossed clutch with gold hardware, dangling earrings, and bronzy makeup finished off her sexy autumnal look. Affleck, for his part, wore a classic black velvet suit with dress shoes and a clean-shaven face.
Last month, Bennifer made their return to the red carpet for the first time in more than 15 years at the Venice Film Festival. For the big night, the couple was sartorially in sync, with Affleck in a tailored tuxedo and J.Lo in an all-white Georges Hobeika couture dress with a ruffled hem, high slit, and deep-V neckline embellished with oversized crystals. She added even more bling with a diamond Cartier bracelet and a sparkly box clutch.