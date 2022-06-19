Jennifer Lopez Performed With Her Daughter Emme for the First Time Since the Super Bowl

They joined forces at the L.A. Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala.

Published on June 19, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Tribeca Film Festival Halftime 2022
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

It's been a minute since her unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show, but Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a reminder of one of the most memorable moments from the spectacular performance just days after the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Halftime. While it chronicles all the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the production, Halftime also gives viewers a look at Lopez working with her daughter, Emme Muñiz, who took the stage that night, too. The two haven't performed together since, but that changed at this week's Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, where Lopez and her 14-year-old daughter reunited onstage.

People reports that Lopez called Emmy her "favorite duet partner of all time" and they performed Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" at the event, which took place at Dodger Stadium.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," she said in TikTok posts from the event. "So, this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So, if you will indulge me."

In videos posted on Twitter, Lopez can be seen in a turquoise robe that matched her bra-and-pants outfit. Emme wore a hot pink outfit that combined an oversized button-up shirt and shorts. The two also performed Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A."

At the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, Lopez and Emme performed "Let's Get Loud" together, even though the NFL didn't quite agree with Lopez's choices during the performance. Fans got a glimpse of the tension, which came from the league's concerns over having children in cages on the field, during some of Halftime's more candid scenes.

"We left rehearsal and I noticed everybody was freaking out, but I don't know why," Lopez says in the documentary. "I get a call from [my manager] Benny [Medina] and he's like, 'They want to pull the cages.' That night, the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time and they're like, 'Hey, you can't do that.'"

