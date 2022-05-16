Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Short Denim Minidress With Sky-High Platforms

With an official engagement on the books, it's no surprise that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending some quality time with family — including Lopez's mother, Guadalupe. During a recent outing, the trio soaked up the sun together, with Lopez opting for a pair of super-high, light-beige platforms with a pleated denim minidress. Eschewing his usual casual mix of T-shirts and flannel, Affleck wore a blazer with skinny black jeans , boots, and a white button-up.

JustJared shared the photos, which included looks of Lopez's dark-wash dress, which had long sleeves, horsebit details, and a very high hem, which was exaggerated by the long, lean illusion created by her shoes. She added her signature oversized sunglasses to the look and finished it off with a Dior Book Tote with a floral print and bold logo. Guadalupe was decked out, too, wearing a light-colored Chanel bag and Coastal Grandma-approved white pants and summer-ready sandals.

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told People . "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

Guadalupe and Affleck do have some professional history together, too. She appeared in an ad that he directed in Las Vegas back in 2021.

"Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom," People's source adds. "Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."