Jennifer Lopez Shut Down Reports Claiming She's Upset with Ben Affleck Over His Comments About Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez is defending Ben Affleck following his controversial statements about ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Despite rumors saying that she was upset with Ben after his recent interview with Howard Stern, Jen has his back and described the reports as being way off-base.
"This story is simply not true," Lopez told People when asked about an article that alleged she was "pissed" about Ben's comments. "It is not how I feel." She added, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."
Earlier this week, Ben got candid about his marriage to Garner and his past struggles with alcoholism during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. "I'd probably still be drinking," he said, referring to if he was still married to Garner. "It's part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped. I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." That comment in particular raised more than a few eyebrows, and Ben went on to clarify his statement the next day while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He addressed the media's response to his interview, explaining that they took his words out of context. "I had gone on, said how much we respected each other, cared about each other, cared about our kids, put them first," Affleck said. "It said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage, just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy."
"That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he said, adding that his feelings were hurt by the backlash.