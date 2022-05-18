Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Nobody does crop tops like Jennifer Lopez — the multi-hyphenate practically invented the summer staple. As temperatures start rising, Lopez's latest outfit includes the perfect piece for transitional dressing.
On Tuesday, Lopez welcomed warmer weather in a white sleeveless turtleneck crop top that she paired with dark-wash, high-waisted baggy jeans embellished with contrast seam detailing. On the bottom half, Lopez added some height with sky-high black platform pumps that matched her long knit cardigan. The actress and singer accessorized with a watch and stacked bracelets, diamond stud earrings, several rings (one being her stunning new engagement ring), and black, square sunglasses. Her caramel hair was tightly pulled into a high ponytail that rested on her shoulders.
J.Lo was joined by her son, Max, and her fiancé, Ben Affleck, for the outing. While putting on her sweater, she and Affleck shared a kiss before the actor leaned down to talk to Max. Affleck wore a red flannel and dark-wash denim that complemented Lopez's look.
In her latest On the JLo newsletter, the star revealed that she has finally gotten into the hit Apply TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso. "I know I'm a little late to the party but ... I feel like it's one of my missions in life to let everybody know about Ted Lasso," she gushed. "I am obsessed. Max and I watched it together a couple of months ago. I rewatched it I don't know how many times, but I love it. From Benny and Elaine to Ana, I've turned everybody I know onto it. Every time I meet someone new, I just say 'have you seen Ted Lasso!?' If you guys haven't seen it, you should give it a chance. You can thank me later."
At the end of the email, she shared a series of adorable photos with her fiancé. The two sat at a dining table with the biggest smiles on their faces. Lopez wore a green velvet bra top and pants set, and at one point, she leaned back to give Affleck a kiss on the cheek.