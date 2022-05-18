Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever

On Tuesday, Lopez welcomed warmer weather in a white sleeveless turtleneck crop top that she paired with dark-wash, high-waisted baggy jeans embellished with contrast seam detailing. On the bottom half, Lopez added some height with sky-high black platform pumps that matched her long knit cardigan. The actress and singer accessorized with a watch and stacked bracelets, diamond stud earrings, several rings (one being her stunning new engagement ring ), and black, square sunglasses. Her caramel hair was tightly pulled into a high ponytail that rested on her shoulders.

J.Lo was joined by her son, Max, and her fiancé, Ben Affleck , for the outing. While putting on her sweater, she and Affleck shared a kiss before the actor leaned down to talk to Max. Affleck wore a red flannel and dark-wash denim that complemented Lopez's look.

In her latest On the JLo newsletter, the star revealed that she has finally gotten into the hit Apply TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso. "I know I'm a little late to the party but ... I feel like it's one of my missions in life to let everybody know about Ted Lasso," she gushed. "I am obsessed. Max and I watched it together a couple of months ago. I rewatched it I don't know how many times, but I love it. From Benny and Elaine to Ana, I've turned everybody I know onto it. Every time I meet someone new, I just say 'have you seen Ted Lasso!?' If you guys haven't seen it, you should give it a chance. You can thank me later."