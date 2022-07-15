Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Of Course Jennifer Lopez's Leggings Are Croc-Embossed Fancy leggings for the win. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty There's casual, and then there's Jennifer Lopez's definition of the term. The queen of upgrading wardrobe basics — from a simple white T-shirt to mom jeans — styled up another closet staple while making her way to the dance studio. Wearing the fanciest pair of graphite croc-embossed leggings, J.Lo looked extravagantly low-key as she exited her white Bentley convertible. She teamed her stylish stretchy pants with a black cropped, long-sleeved zip-up by Kith, which showed off her toned midsection, and a pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers. Dressing up the laid-back outfit even more so, Lopez accessorized with her trusty white Birkin bag, chunky silver hoops, and aviator-style sunglasses. Her hair was worn up in a swingy ponytail, and a glowing makeup-free complexion finished off her natural glam. Jennifer Lopez's Flannel Jacket Looks Like It Came Straight Out of Ben Affleck's Closet Recently, J.Lo offered a few secrets behind her signature glow in her On The JLo newsletter, revealing the 5S's of her beauty routine: "sunscreen, serum, supplements, (vivir) sano, and SLEEP!" "Getting at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can be a game changer," she wrote, adding that in her 20s she was only getting 5 hours of shuteye a night. "Since then, I've tried to live a very healthy and balanced life. As I slept more and took care of myself, I realized it was about pro-living versus anti-aging … I think of sleep like a little time machine." She continued, "You lay down and you go into a space where you preserve yourself and then you come out a new, younger person than you were before." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit