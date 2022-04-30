Jennifer Lopez Just Put a Literal Twist on the Mom Jean

It goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: Jennifer Lopez isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. And in case you had any doubts, look no further than her latest outfit for irrefutable proof.

On Friday, J.Lo attended her 14-year-old daughter Emme's baseball game wearing your typical suburban mom uniform, but with a stylish twist. Dressed decidedly more casual than usual, Lopez teamed her cropped white T-shirt with the most chaotic pair of jeans. The light-wash, baggy denim featured a crisscross waistband with asymmetrical fastenings, as well as frayed hems that were cuffed above her ankles. She added more cool upgrades to her look, including white low-top sneakers, her signature gold hoops, and oversized round-framed sunglasses.