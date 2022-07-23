Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress

It's only been three days, but Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon outfits are already shaping up to be some of her best. She's stuck to a fail-proof formula consisting of minimalist silhouettes in classically chic color palettes, and during the day, romantic florals.

Day one, she wore a plunging red gown to dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant, and the next morning, she took in the sights in a white dress washed in a bold floral pattern, followed up by a classic LBD. Adhering to her personal daytime dress code, J.Lo stepped out in another floral dress for lunch with her new husband and their children. Spotted leaving Hôtel de Crillon, Lopez wore an updated take on the sundress in a corseted midi covered in muted pink rosebuds. An added touch of romance was discovered on the dress's square neckline and straps, which were decorated with delicate lace.

She carried a Gucci bamboo handle bag that coordinated with her brown heeled sandals, while a diamond pear-shaped necklace, aviator sunglasses, and a sleek blowout rounded out her look.

Less than a week after their surprise Vegas wedding, Bennifer jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon, which might not be their last. It's been reported that the loved-up couple will have a second wedding (and potential second honeymoon) in Georgia at Ben's 87-acre estate with family and friends by the end of the month. And according to TMZ, the ceremony will be almost identical to the one they planned 20 years ago back in 2002.