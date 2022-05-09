Jennifer Lopez Is the Latest Celebrity to Jump on the Coastal Grandmother Trend

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother's Day by fully embracing TikTok's latest viral trend: the coastal grandma. The multi-hyphenate stepped out for a mother-daughter lunch at the Malibu location (literally along the coast) of members-only club Soho House wearing an outfit that perfected the social fad.

Lopez, who was accompanied by her daughter Emme and her sister Leslie Lopez, wore an ivory, chunky knit sweater with a fringed lapel that she paired with a breezy white maxidress. To give the already elevated 'fit a rich Hamptons-goer vibe, the actress added a black and gold Hermès belt and a snakeskin Birkin bag. Her hair was pulled into a high curly ponytail, and she accessorized with stud earrings, a dainty necklace, and oversized gold shades. The group enjoyed their meal right on the water in the scenic beach town, west of Los Angeles.

Lopez celebrated the special day with a throwback video — no, not of her twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Instead, the performer shared a clip from the early 2000s in which she and Ben Affleck are sitting courtside of a basketball game. In the cute Instagram post, the two, who the announcer refers to as "Hollywood's hottest couple," wave to the camera and wish their own moms a Happy Mother's Day.