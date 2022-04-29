Jennifer Lopez Gave Her Coastal Grandma Outfit a Streetwear Makeover
Jennifer Lopez has long ignored fashion rules when it comes to delivering her signature brand of head-turning looks — and her latest outfit was no different. Not only did the multi-hyphenate pull out every white piece of clothing she could find to create her latest outfit (and well before Memorial Day, might I add), but she merged two unlikely styles into one: streetwear and coastal grandma.
On Friday, J.Lo shared a pair of outfit pictures with her 205 million Instagram followers captioned with a simple white heart emoji. While some elements of her look were giving major coastal grandma vibes — like her cream pleated trousers, white long-sleeved shirt, and cozy, oversized scarf — her cropped cream puffer vest and choice of accessories embodied more Jenny from the Block than Grandma Jen. The singer's street-style components included chunky cream boots, brown-tinted sunglasses, and a gold watch. She kept her glam simple and left her caramel waves parted down the middle.
The Instagram post comes just a day after J.Lo was spotted wearing the all-white outfit while picking her kids up from school alongside fiancé Ben Affleck. Since Bennifer are never ones to back down from some very-public PDA, the couple decided to pass the time by making out in what appeared to be the school parking lot while waiting for their kids to get done with class. Ben wore a low-key look for the outing, consisting of a green and gray raglan T-shirt.
The couple made waves when news of their second engagement hit earlier this month. Though Jennifer and Ben have yet to speak on wedding plans, they've repeatedly been spotted out house hunting for a place to move into together throughout the past month.