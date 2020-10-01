Jennifer Lopez Designed Her First Bag for Coach
It was about time she got a signature bag.
After a year being Coach's global ambassador, Jennifer Lopez — singer, actor, producer, dancer, model, mom, and, well, everything — finally teamed up with the brand to design her very own style. The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Bag, which launches today on Coach.com for $495, is Lopez's first collaboration with the house and was designed with her multi-hyphenate lifestyle in mind. Created with Creative Director Stuart Vevers, the bag bears the marks of inclusivity and authenticity that Lopez exemplifies and Coach holds in its own brand identity.
The Hutton style (officially the Jennifer Lopez Hutton) features a classic design in calf leather with genuine snakeskin accents. The style also has a long chain strap that can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or, as Lopez models it in the brand's new campaign, a waist bag.
"Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience," Lopez said of the collaboration. "I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."
Vevers noted that the whole process was fun and special, since Lopez is so passionate about everything she does and has such a clear vision for what she wanted to do with the bag. The style also includes a unique hangtag and is finished with a storypatch with Lopez's signature, so it's like she's autographed each and every one.
"It was really fun to create something unique and special with Jennifer," Vevers added. "She brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic."
The campaign photos, shot by superstar photographer Hao Zeng, shows Lopez in all of her glory as a dancer, producer, and singer. In each shot, Lopez showcases the bag's versatility and styles it with signature J.Lo looks, including leather joggers, a logo hoodie, glam culottes, and nude booties.