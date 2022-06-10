Jennifer Lopez Wore a Skintight Catsuit With a Gigantic Belt While Gushing About Ben Affleck

Whether making out in the school pick-up line or adorably twinning during an errands run, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are always serving couple goals. As if it couldn't get any sweeter, J.Lo just gushed about her husband-to-be during a morning show appearance while wearing the classiest sexy outfit — because where better to declare your love than on national television?

On Thursday, Jennifer stopped by Good Morning America to chat about her partnership with Grameen America and Goldman Sachs and its plan to give out $14 billion in loans to low-income Latina small business owners. J.Lo wore a skintight tan Michael Kors turtleneck catsuit for the occasion — which she later documented with an Instagram post — that was cinched at the waist with a gigantic matching belt.

The multi-hyphenate kept the monochromatic theme going by accessorizing with a knee-length tan trench coat, sky-high pointed-toe heels, a caramel and black handbag, and brown-tinted sunglasses. Her long balayaged tresses looked silky as ever, and she styled them in a sleek blowout with a middle part.

After getting emotional about why this cause means so much to her — "I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things," the singer shared — Jennifer confirmed that right now, she's happier than ever.