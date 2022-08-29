Jennifer Lopez Just Called Out "Stolen" Video of Private Wedding Moment With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez isn't allowing private moments from her wedding to leak without consequence. When cell phone footage of the singer serenading her husband Ben Affleck at their Georgian wedding reception was shared without permission, Lopez made it clear how she felt by issuing a powerful clap back.

In the video, which was originally published by TMZ over the weekend, JLo was filmed singing a new song dedicated to Affleck with the sweet lyrics, "Can't get enough!" Lopez, who wore her pearl-encrusted Ralph Lauren gown for the occasion, was of course accompanied by a handful of backup dancers as she performed directly to Affleck, who sat beaming in the front row.

The clip quickly started making headlines upon its initial release and eventually made its way to fan Instagram account @jlow0rld, where Lopez was able to voice her mind in the comments.

"This was taken without permission. Period," Lopez wrote. "And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys."

The fan account responded to Lopez's concerns by removing the video and posting a screenshot of the pop star's comment as an explanation.