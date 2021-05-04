Jennifer Lopez Rocked a Butt-Length Ponytail For the VAX LIVE Concert
She just shared more action shots from the performance.
Jennifer Lopez is embracing "shot girl summer." On Monday night, the singer and actress posted some candid snaps from the taping of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World on Sunday.
In the candid snapshots, the "Let's Get Loud" singer showed off a butt-long ponytail — created by her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton — and two of her four outfit changes from the event. She wore a color-blocked, zip-up bodysuit (reminiscent of '80s aerobics) with black fishnet tights and knee-high boots. The other look in the post was a one-shoulder, bright yellow mini dress embellished with gold tiger heads.
"When rocking a ponytail ... you know it's about to go down 😉💕 Don't Miss @glblctzn#VaxLive in 5️⃣ days!" she wrote alongside photos from her performance.
Lopez's other two looks for the night included a white Elie Saab jumpsuit with a cape and a sparkling blush-colored Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with feathered fringe. During one part of her performance, J.Lo invited her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez on stage to sing a "Sweet Caroline" together — of course, replaced with "Jennifer."
The event, which also included a speech from Prince Harry, will air on Saturday, May 8.