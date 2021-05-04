Jennifer Lopez Rocked a Butt-Length Ponytail For the VAX LIVE Concert

She just shared more action shots from the performance.

By Tessa Petak
May 04, 2021 @ 8:20 am
Jennifer Lopez is embracing "shot girl summer." On Monday night, the singer and actress posted some candid snaps from the taping of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World on Sunday.

In the candid snapshots, the "Let's Get Loud" singer showed off a butt-long ponytail — created by her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton — and two of her four outfit changes from the event. She wore a color-blocked, zip-up bodysuit (reminiscent of '80s aerobics) with black fishnet tights and knee-high boots. The other look in the post was a one-shoulder, bright yellow mini dress embellished with gold tiger heads.

"When rocking a ponytail ... you know it's about to go down 😉💕 Don't Miss @glblctzn#VaxLive in 5️⃣ days!" she wrote alongside photos from her performance.

Lopez's other two looks for the night included a white Elie Saab jumpsuit with a cape and a sparkling blush-colored Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with feathered fringe. During one part of her performance, J.Lo invited her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez on stage to sing a "Sweet Caroline" together — of course, replaced with "Jennifer."

The event, which also included a speech from Prince Harry, will air on Saturday, May 8.

