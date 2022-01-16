Jennifer Lopez Does Bohemian Style the J.Lo Way
Jennifer Lopez has offered her take on bohemian style. The singer, whose outfits typically lean more glamorous than free-spirited, stepped out yesterday in a boho-chic look that was still undeniably J.Lo.
For a daytime outing with her 13-year-old daughter Emme in Los Angeles, Lopez wore a patchwork denim maxi skirt with a pair of high-heeled cowboy boots, which were teamed with a few key J.Lo style signatures — including a cropped turtleneck that offered a peek at her famous abs, gold hoops earrings, and aviator sunglasses. A sleek topknot, a fringed Chanel handbag, and a glowing complexion provided the finishing touches to her boho-meets-glam look.
New year, new style for J.Lo? Probably not, but earlier this week the multi-hyphenate did share her resolutions for 2022 in a video posted to Instagram.
"Hey guys, how are you feeling? It's raining outside right now and that puts me in a pensive mood," she said while wearing a gray crop top and black leggings. "And I was just thinking, before I have to work out, what my intentions are for this year." She continued, "[I'm] just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best, this year better than ever: mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally. To be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be. The best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be."