Jennifer Lopez's Teeny Tiny String Bikini Confirms She's Ready for Summer

Jennifer Lopez just reminded everyone she is and forever will be that girl. On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate posted a series of sexy bikini photos taken from the backyard of her Los Angeles home — and they changed the way we'll look at black swimwear forever.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Credit: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Simply captioned, "Summer mode: activated. 😎🖤," the content dump showed J.Lo enjoying the change in season while wearing a triangular-shaped black bikini top with gold bead detailing on the strings, matching cheeky bottoms, and an ankle-length, floral-printed black kimono. Jennifer posed with her arms crossed over her chest in the first photo — which gave followers a closer look at her brown-tinted Versace shade sunnies, huge gold hoop earrings, and gold ring — before panning out for a full-length shot that showed off a pair of sky-high tan heels from her JLO Jennifer Lopez spring collection with DSW.

The final slide in the carousel included a short video of Jennifer flexing her posing chops poolside. As her Goldendoodle, Tyson watched in admiration (which, same), someone from behind the camera can be heard hyping up the singer by saying, "Gorgeous."