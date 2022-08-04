Jennifer Lopez Elevated the LBD With a Sexy Ab-Baring Cutout

Another one, thank you.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on August 4, 2022
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Backgrid

At this point, we could fill an entire mood board with the killer looks Jennifer Lopez has been sporting since jetting to Europe for her multi-week honeymoon celebration. And now, in addition to breezy lunching attire and the ultimate vacation outfit, the multi-hyphenate can add a sexy, elevated LBD to her book of eye-catching ensembles.

On Wednesday, J.Lo hopped on a boat in Capri to partake in a little impromptu photoshoot on the water. Flexing her posing chops with a pink-hued drink in hand, the actress wore a skin-tight black maxidress that featured a plunging V-neckline, criss-crossing spaghetti straps, and a completely open back. An ab-baring, diamond-shaped cutout and a sky-high leg slit upped the dress's wow factor, and Jennifer finished the look with neutral drop earrings, simple bracelets, and a voluminous blowout.

J.Lo's Italian photoshoot comes just a week after she put her figure on full display in honor of her 53rd birthday. On July 24, the star shared a short video to promote her new JLo Body product, stressing the importance of nourishing your body in addition to your face. While the video showed Jennifer posing in an extreme cut-out black bodysuit in front of a white backdrop, the cover photo shown on her profile's grid showcased a portion of her body completely naked.

"​​We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," Lopez wrote in the post's caption. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

