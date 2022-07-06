Jennifer Lopez Teased a New Project in So Many Bikinis

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 6, 2022
Jennifer Lopez is never not working, even in the summertime, whether she's premiering a Netflix documentary, dropping new music, or blessing us with JLo Beauty products. But in her most recent Instagram, the multi-hyphenate combined the epitome of vacation (bikinis, obviously) and her insane work ethic.

On Tuesday, Lopez posted a video to her IG grid (and Story) that captured the icon dancing and modeling in sexy swimwear, set to her and Pitbull's 2014 cover of reggae tune "Dat Sexy Body," originally by Sasha. In the montage, J.Lo sports ab-baring bikinis and sexy one pieces, all paired with another Jennifer go-to: sky-high heels.

"#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing," she captioned the clip. While it's unclear what the secret project is, it's safe to assume it's tied to her beauty brand, as she tagged the company's Instagram handle.

Of course, the multi-tasking superstar leaves room for play, too. Lopez has recently been visiting her fiancé Ben Affleck on the set of an upcoming untitled project about Nike executives. Her most trip trip included the perfect summer wide-leg white trouser that she paired with a black-and-gold Hermés belt, towering PVC heels, and a black long-sleeved top.

In a recent interview, Lopez discussed the importance of work-life balance and making sure to spend time with her loved ones, including Ben. "I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be," she said on Good Morning America. "I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment."

