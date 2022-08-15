Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in Summer's Most Divisive Shorts And convinced us to buy a pair. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty When it comes to bike shorts, people typically fall into one of two camps: those who love them and incorporate the clingy shorts into their everyday wardrobe, and those who wouldn't be caught dead in them — at least, not anywhere outside of the gym. I, for one, have always been a member of the latter group, but Jennifer Lopez's latest look might've just convinced me to the other side. On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo stepped out for a leisure day of shopping in New York City with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 16, and for the occasion, she styled a pair of gray spandex shorts in the most elegant way. Teaming her cycling shorts with a breezy yet crisp white shirt, Lopez accessorized with matching chunky sneakers, a Gucci crossbody bag, and her signature aviator sunglasses. She pulled her caramel hair back into a loose bun with a middle part and wore minimal makeup for the daytime outing. Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez The Affleck-Lopez clan is currently in the Big Apple for Ben's 50th birthday. The trip comes weeks after the couple traveled to Paris for their highly-publicized honeymoon, which reportedly left Ben upset. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source previously shared with Page Six, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level." "Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami," the insider continued. "Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit