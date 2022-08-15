Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in Summer's Most Divisive Shorts

And convinced us to buy a pair.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Bike Shorts
Photo: Getty

When it comes to bike shorts, people typically fall into one of two camps: those who love them and incorporate the clingy shorts into their everyday wardrobe, and those who wouldn't be caught dead in them — at least, not anywhere outside of the gym. I, for one, have always been a member of the latter group, but Jennifer Lopez's latest look might've just convinced me to the other side.

On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo stepped out for a leisure day of shopping in New York City with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, 16, and for the occasion, she styled a pair of gray spandex shorts in the most elegant way.

Teaming her cycling shorts with a breezy yet crisp white shirt, Lopez accessorized with matching chunky sneakers, a Gucci crossbody bag, and her signature aviator sunglasses. She pulled her caramel hair back into a loose bun with a middle part and wore minimal makeup for the daytime outing.

The Affleck-Lopez clan is currently in the Big Apple for Ben's 50th birthday. The trip comes weeks after the couple traveled to Paris for their highly-publicized honeymoon, which reportedly left Ben upset. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source previously shared with Page Six, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."

"Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami," the insider continued. "Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Honeymoon
Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Blue Sweater Wide-Leg Jeans Paris 2022
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Jennifer Lopez Floral Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Dreamiest Floral Sundress While Lunching in Capri
Jennifer Lopez Barbiecore Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Plunging Halter-Neck Dress in Barbiecore Pink
Jennifer Lopez's Flannel Jacket Looks Like It Came Straight Out of Ben Affleck's Closet
Jennifer Lopez's Flannel Jacket Looks Like It Came Straight Out of Ben Affleck's Closet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo's Latest Jeans Combine Two of the Most Divisive Denim Trends Ever
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Turned to Her Signature Throwback Shoe for a Low-Key Date with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Walking in Los Angeles August 2022
Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Back a Major Quarantine Trend
Jennifer Lopez Patterned Yoga Pants
Jennifer Lopez Just Stepped Out in the Coolest Pair of Yoga Pants
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex’s Feelings
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a White Sundress with Ab-Baring Cutouts
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Black t-shirt
9 Black T-Shirts for Women That Are Anything But Basic
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's J.Lo Era Glow Up, in Photos
Best Bathing Suit Cover-Ups
Go From Beach to Bar With These Stylish Bathing Suit Cover Ups