Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Walked Down the Aisle at Their Georgia Wedding Ceremony

We're not crying. You're crying.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on September 2, 2022 @ 12:50PM
Jennifer Lopez has long been one to keep her children at the forefront of everything she does (see: sartorial tributes to her twins and surprise guest performances), so it's only natural that the trend would continue on her big day.

In Lopez's latest installment of her newsletter, On the JLo, the singer revealed that she and Ben Affleck decided to incorporate their kids — Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — into their Georgia wedding ceremony in the most meaningful way.

After sharing that the pair had chosen Marc Cohn's "True Companion" as the "perfect wedding love song" to accompany Jennifer's walk down the aisle (which Bennifer actually decided on the first time they were engaged 20 years prior) the mother of two revealed that a song honoring their new joint family actually played first.

"As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn't 'True Companion' however," Lopez wrote. "It was his 'The Things We've Handed Down" — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."

The singer added, "The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family," she explained. "They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

