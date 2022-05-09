Jennifer Lopez Unearthed the Best Y2K Bennifer Video for Mother's Day
Happy Mother's Day from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck circa 2003.
On Sunday, J.Lo celebrated the holiday with the perfect throwback Bennifer video that we didn't even know existed. In the clip posted to Instagram, Jen and Ben 1.0 were spotted courtside at a Laker's Game on May 11, 2003 when the Jumbotron camera panned over to them in the stands. The pair sweetly wished their moms a happy Mother's Day while waving at the camera and Jennifer blowing a kiss. At the end of the video, the announcer called them "Hollywood's hottest couple," and nearly 20 years later, the statement still rings true.
Lopez captioned the clip, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there!!! 💕"
When the video was taken, Bennifer was engaged for the first time, but they eventually split less than a year later. Fast forward to present-day, and the couple is back together and giving their love another try. "Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles," a source previously told People. "They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what."
And while Ben did pop the question (again) — this time, with a gorgeous green diamond — the couple isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle. According to the insider, Ben and Jen "will not rush a wedding. They are content being engaged for now and aren't talking about any wedding details yet."