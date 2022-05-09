Jennifer Lopez Unearthed the Best Y2K Bennifer Video for Mother's Day

On Sunday, J.Lo celebrated the holiday with the perfect throwback Bennifer video that we didn't even know existed. In the clip posted to Instagram, Jen and Ben 1.0 were spotted courtside at a Laker's Game on May 11, 2003 when the Jumbotron camera panned over to them in the stands. The pair sweetly wished their moms a happy Mother's Day while waving at the camera and Jennifer blowing a kiss. At the end of the video, the announcer called them "Hollywood's hottest couple," and nearly 20 years later, the statement still rings true.