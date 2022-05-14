Jennifer Lopez Matched Her Bra Top to Her Green Engagement Ring in New PDA-Filled Bennifer Photos

Bennifer is still basking in that just-engaged glow. And if you need proof, look no further than a trio of never-before-seen, PDA-filled snapshots of the couple shared to Jennifer Lopez's most recent post for her newsletter, On The JLo.

In the photos, Lopez and her fiancé Ben Affleck look cozy while enjoying what appears to be a dinner celebrating their new engagement (there was a cake…with two candles!). The pair was undoubtedly beaming in all the snapshots, but in the second image, Jen was really feeling the love and leaned back in her chair to give Ben a kiss on the cheek.

For the special date night, J.Lo wore a crushed velvet bra in a dark emerald shade with matching high-waisted pants that coordinated with her gorgeous green diamond ring. Her light brown hair was down and styled in loose waves with a middle part. Ben, meanwhile, opted for a classic black suit without a tie.

"Oh by the way, green is still my lucky color…," J.Lo wrote alongside the photos, cheekily nodding to the color Affleck picked out for her engagement ring.