How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Thanksgiving Together

Distance really does make the heart grow fonder. Just ask Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who reunited on Thanksgiving after spending some time apart while working on separate projects this fall.

According to People, J.Lo flew into Los Angeles from Vancouver, where she's been filming her Netflix thriller Mother, and hosted the holiday at her home. Affleck joined Lopez and her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. He also celebrated with his own children — daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "Jennifer flew back to L.A. from Vancouver to celebrate Thanksgiving with her kids and Ben," a source said. "The last few weeks have been intense for her."

On Thursday, Lopez posted a video of herself in the snow from her final day on set. "Hey everybody, it's my last day here shooting on The Mother out in Smithers in the snow, it's been beautiful, but tonight I'm on my way home," she said. "I'm so excited for Thanksgiving! I hope everybody has an amazing weekend with their families and their loved ones, there's so much to be grateful for this year. I'm on my way!"

The insider added, "It's been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben. She is very much looking forward to a short break."

In fact, their celebration as a couple went so well that Jen reportedly is convinced that she and Ben are the real deal. "They are doing really well," the source explained. "Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be."