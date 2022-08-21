Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married — Again

Saying "I do" times two.

Published on August 21, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (now officially Mr. and Mrs. Affleck) made their second trip to the altar. During a lavish ceremony at the actor's $8.9 million Riceboro, Georgia estate, the couple exchanged vows again — this time, in front of family and friends — one month after their surprise Vegas nuptials.

"The ceremony is over," an insider told E! News last night, "and it ended with a kiss."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the theme was all-white everything. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety," a source revealed, adding: "Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, J.Lo wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with short sleeves and a textured train. Her bridal look was completed by a 20-foot-long veil. Ben, meanwhile, opted for a white tuxedo jacket with black slacks and dress shoes.

Notable attendees included Ben's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes. Missing from the guest list, however, was Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It was reported that the actress turned down her invitation due to a work scheduling conflict. A source previously told Hollywood Life, "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration, but she's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing."

