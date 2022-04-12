Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez When She Was in the Bathtub

We were happy enough with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's sweet engagement announcement , but now the multi-hyphenate is blessing us with the details of the proposal. On Tuesday, Lopez sent another update about the big moment on her "inner-circle" email newsletter, "On the JLo."

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she opened the message, setting the stage for the romantic prose that detailed one of the most important moments of her life.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she told her fans in the email. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that's a YES.'"