Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Do His-and-Hers Athleisure
They basically wore the same outfit.
Since reuniting just two months ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hitting major relationship milestones at record speed. In addition to already meeting each other's children, J.Lo has moved across the country to be closer to Ben — and now, they're even starting to dress alike.
During a romantic stroll in the Hamptons on Saturday, Bennifer officially reached the twinning style stage of their relationship in his-and-hers athleisure. Lopez wore a white crewneck sweatshirt, which she tucked into her light-wash khaki pants that were secured by a black drawstring belt. She finished off her ultra-casual ensemble with white sneakers and gold hoops.
Meanwhile, Ben essentially put on the same outfit as J.Lo, pairing dark khaki pants with a white hoodie and matching kicks.
The couple jetted off to the Hamptons for Fourth of July weekend after their family trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. At the theme park, they were joined by J.Lo's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's son, Samuel, 9 (his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina were not photographed).
According to an on-looker, Lopez and Affleck "definitely looked in love" during the date with their kids. "They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand," the source said, adding: "They looked like they were just two people walking around — not a single person came up to them."