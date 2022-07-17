Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married

Bennifer tied the knot in Vegas of all places.

Published on July 17, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Married
Photo: Getty

It might've been two decades in the making, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially husband and wife.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two tied the knot in Vegas after obtaining a marriage license in Clark County on Saturday (July 16). "Jen and Ben got married in Vegas," a source told the outlet. "They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well."

The insider added that Ben and Jen feel like they "relate to each other on another level" and are both "really there for each other" this time around. Neither Lopez nor Affleck have said anything about the big news.

Bennifer's trip to the altar wasn't your typical one. The pair first got engaged in 2002, but postponed and then eventually canceled their wedding date two years later. However, to the internet's collective surprise (and delight), the exes reunited in 2021. The relationship moved fast (trips to Montana, make-out sessions, well...everywhere, moving in together) and after less than a year of dating, they were engaged for a second time.

Ben proposed with a gorgeous green diamond ring, and Jen revealed how it all went down on her On the JLo newsletter.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she told her fans in the email. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that's a YES.'"

She continued, explaining that she felt lucky to have another chance with Affleck. "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined ... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

