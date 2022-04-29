Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made Out While Picking Up Their Kids from School
Like all parents, even Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have their embarrassing moments. Case in point? On Thursday, the couple exhibited major PDA during school pick-up.
While waiting for their kids to get done with class, Bennifer passed the time by making out outside their car in what appeared to be the school parking lot. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Lopez can be seen wrapping her arms around Affleck as they looked into each other's eyes before pulling him in for a kiss. For the occasion, the pair dressed laid-back, with J.Lo wearing white long-sleeved top underneath a matching puffer vest. She wore her light brown hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Ben paired his disheveled hair and beard with a long-sleeved, green and gray raglan T-shirt.
Ben's low-key style has seemingly rubbed off on Jen. Lately, she's been dressing decidedly more casual (well, casual for J.Lo) than in years past. Just this week, she wore baggy pleated jeans with cuffed hems for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills and a graphic tee while running errands a day before that, and during the couple's ongoing house-hunt, she's worn everything from oversized button-downs to cozy layered looks.