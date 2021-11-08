Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Out on an Airport Tarmac

Over the weekend, Bennifer added a new place to their list of make-out spots while sharing a steamy kiss farewell on the airport tarmac in Los Angeles. In photos published by The Daily Mail , Ben and Jen looked completely smitten with one another, as they wrapped their arms around each other and kissed multiple times in front of the flight crew. Wearing the perfect travel outfit, J.Lo paired a cozy shearling coat with ripped jeans and Ugg boots. She went makeup-free and accessorized with only silver hoop earrings.

It's unclear where J.Lo was headed, but it's been reported that both Jen and Ben have been dealing with busy work schedules this fall. She's been filming her Netflix movie The Mother in Vancouver, Canada and Affleck has been working on the thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas. "They are working out their schedules so that they can be sure to see each other every few days," a source previously told E! News. "Things are good between them, and they are staying connected. They are busy with their projects, but also making time to be together." The holidays can't get here soon enough.