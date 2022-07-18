Jennifer Lopez Said She Planned to Take Ben Affleck's Name in a Resurfaced Y2K Clip

J.Aff was (and always will be) a thing.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 18, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Fans might have been surprised to learn that Jennifer Lopez took Ben Affleck's last name after they married in a shock ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend, but she's always intended to be Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

On Sunday, a resurfaced Access Hollywood clip of J.Lo talking about her future marriage to Ben from nearly 20 years ago began to make the rounds on the internet. In the video, Lopez, who wore a very Y2K tracksuit and her signature gold hoops, revealed that she planned to change her legal last name while speaking with journalist Pat O'Brien.

When asked what her married name would be, she replied: "Jennifer Lopez, but name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously." O'Brien pressed further and questioned, "So what will your stationary say?"

"Jennifer Affleck," she said, before admitting that she would keep J.Lo as her stage name. "J.Aff doesn't have quite the same ring to it."

Bennifer first got engaged back in 2002, but they called off the wedding and separated two years later, citing "excessive media attention" as the reason for the breakup. The two rekindled their relationship in May 2021, and after nearly a year of dating, they were engaged for a second time. And just over the weekend, they finally tied the knot in Las Vegas.

"It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," Jen wrote in her newsletter to fans. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

