Jennifer Lopez Was Seen Arriving at Ben Affleck's Home in a Matching White Sweatsuit
The ultimate cozy-night-in uniform.
Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to make an entrance. The singer and actress, 51, was spotted arriving at actor Ben Affleck's home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Friday.
The JLo Beauty founder was photographed as she stepped out of the passenger side of a Mercedes-Benz, believed to be the same one that Affleck recently smirked from. Unsurprisingly, the star looked flawless and coordinated as she stepped out of the car in the driveway. She wore a white cropped sweatshirt with an asymmetric neckline that she paired with matching white joggers and mint green and yellow sneakers. She also sported her signature oversized square sunnies and large silver hoop earrings, and her caramel locks were slicked back into a low pony.
The "Jenny from the Block" singer has been spending more and more time with Affleck, and the two have been going back and forth between Miami and Los Angeles to make the relationship work. And according to sources, they're committed to making this work — it isn't just a fling.
While the duo have yet to confirm the reunion publicly, they were recently photographed getting cozy while going out to dinner, which is all the proof we need to know that their early aughts romance is blooming again.
"They are very happy together," a source told People. "This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."