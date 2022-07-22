Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Honeymooning in Paris

After their surprise wedding in Las Vegas over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to the most romantic city in the world for their honeymoon.

On Thursday, the newlyweds touched down at Le Bourget airport in Paris by private plane and headed straight to dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, according to People. In photos obtained by the outlet, Jen wore a plunging red gown and pulled her hair back into an intentionally-tousled updo, while Ben sported a navy suit. "They just showed up," an eyewitness told the outlet. "He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat."

The next morning, the lovebirds were spotted again — this time, strolling through the grounds of the Élysée Palace. Jen was summer-ready in a belted white dress with printed florals, matching flip flops, and a croc-embossed red Birkin bag. She wore her hair up in a messy bun and kept her glam natural.

In the coming weeks, Ben and Jen are reportedly planning to have a second wedding at the actor's Georgia estate, where they originally planned to marry 20 years ago. Per People, the couple intends "on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

But in the meantime, J.Lo will just be basking in her newlywed bliss. "Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," said the source. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."