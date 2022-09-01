Jennifer Lopez Just Spilled All the Details on Her Lavish Georgia Wedding

Just weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot yet again at the actor's $8.9 million Georgia estate — following a surprise Las Vegas elopement back in July (second time's the charm seems to be a theme for the pair) — and we're finally getting an inside look at how it all went down. Spoiler alert: not everything played out according to plan.

In the latest edition of Lopez's newsletter, On The JLo, the star walked her fans through the multi-day celebration, starting with the week that led up to their big day. According to Jennifer, after a stretch of thunderstorms, a stomach bug breakout, and "a few other unexpected setbacks," she was still more than excited to wake up on August 20 and "walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of [her] life."

The singer then went on to detail the reasoning behind their wedding love song, Marc Cohn's "True Companion," which they had actually picked out when they were first engaged over 20 years ago. "Ben didn't know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come," she wrote, later adding, "Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together."

After quickly recapping both the rehearsal dinner and the reception, Lopez detailed the "yummy brunch by the lake" that all of the wedding guests were invited to attend. The multi-hyphenate also revealed her reasoning behind the separate aesthetics of all three days, writing, "I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic."

In true JLo fashion, the singer wrapped up the email with a heartwarming message reflecting on the complex journey that got her to the altar. "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights," she wrote. "It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness ... the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."