Jennifer Lopez Just Spilled All the Details on Her Lavish Georgia Wedding

A stomach bug breakout was involved.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 05:28PM
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Photo: Getty Images

Just weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot yet again at the actor's $8.9 million Georgia estate — following a surprise Las Vegas elopement back in July (second time's the charm seems to be a theme for the pair) — and we're finally getting an inside look at how it all went down. Spoiler alert: not everything played out according to plan.

In the latest edition of Lopez's newsletter, On The JLo, the star walked her fans through the multi-day celebration, starting with the week that led up to their big day. According to Jennifer, after a stretch of thunderstorms, a stomach bug breakout, and "a few other unexpected setbacks," she was still more than excited to wake up on August 20 and "walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of [her] life."

The singer then went on to detail the reasoning behind their wedding love song, Marc Cohn's "True Companion," which they had actually picked out when they were first engaged over 20 years ago. "Ben didn't know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come," she wrote, later adding, "Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together."

After quickly recapping both the rehearsal dinner and the reception, Lopez detailed the "yummy brunch by the lake" that all of the wedding guests were invited to attend. The multi-hyphenate also revealed her reasoning behind the separate aesthetics of all three days, writing, "I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic."

In true JLo fashion, the singer wrapped up the email with a heartwarming message reflecting on the complex journey that got her to the altar. "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights," she wrote. "It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness ... the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore Three Ralph Lauren Dresses On Her Wedding Day
Jennifer Lopez Halftime Premiere 2022
Fans Finally Identified Jennifer Lopez's Mystery Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Married
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married
Jennifer Lopez Plaid Coat and Ben Affleck Hugging 2021 New York City
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Plans for a Bigger Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her New Wedding Ring in a Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Said She Planned to Take Ben Affleck's Name in a Resurfaced Y2K Clip
Jennifer Lopez White Dress and Ben Affleck Head Kiss 'Marry Me' Premiere
Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez When She Was in the Bathtub
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Mother's Day Video Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Unearthed the Best Y2K Bennifer Video for Mother's Day
Jennifer Lopez Panic Attacks
Why Exhaustion-Induced Panic Attacks Like the One Jennifer Lopez Experienced Are on the Rise
TBT: Anna Faris & Chris Pratt
TBT: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Both Had Food Poisoning on Their Wedding Day
Jennifer Lopez White Dress and Ben Affleck Head Kiss 'Marry Me' Premiere
The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Engagement Rings
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex’s Feelings
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Her Own Words (and Everyone Else's)
JLo Beauty Launch
Jennifer Lopez's Longtime Beauty Secret Is Probably in Your Kitchen